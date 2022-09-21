How to View Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Online

The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II culminates on Monday with the monarch’s state funeral, which could be viewed by potentially billions of people as it will not only be broadcast on televisions around the globe, but will be streaming online.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, bringing an end to her reign that began in 1952 – the longest-serving monarch in British history. Given her age, Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has already been extensively planned and prepared, and mourners have been waiting as long as 12 hours to see her lying in state over the last few days.

The Queen’s lying-in-state will conclude at Westminster Abbey at 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 19 ahead of her funeral, which will be attended by world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. The new King Charles III will walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin with Prince William and Harry.

What happens next? And how can you see it? What time does it all begin? Below are all the details.

What Time Does Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Start?

Funeral services will begin at approximately 11 a.m. (BST) or 3:00 PT/6 AM. ET, but as you’ll see below plenty of networks are beginning coverage even earlier.

Where is the Funeral Streaming?

The entire funeral can be viewed via the livestream video, which begins at 5:05 a.m. ET.

Is the Funeral Airing on Television?

Yes, all major networks will cover the funeral live and extensively from the U.K.

NBC, CBS, ABC and ABC will begin airing coverage at 2:30 a.m. PT/5.30 a.m. ET, while CNN’s coverage (anchored by Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett) begins at 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET. Fox News and MSNBC both will begin coverage earlier than usual, at 12am P.T./3 am. ET.