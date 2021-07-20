How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 is coming to Netflix in a week!

We have seen a lot of coming-of-age dramas where our teenage heroes would do anything to win back their ex-girlfriends. But have they tried selling drugs online? No, this is not a gesture suggestion, instead, a series suggestion. The German language comedy-drama series on Netflix “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” has it all beginning with a nerdy teenager selling drugs online, only to impress his ex-girlfriend.

We bring great news to all the fans of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) because the Netflix July releases schedule has in store the Season 3 we’ve all been waiting for! Here’s everything we know about the series Season 3 episodes, plot, cast, and release date of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

Pro tip: For knowing “How to get to the release date first, read on (fast).

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): The Netflix Series Plot

You know it already! Our protagonist, “Moritz Zimmermann” along with his friend “Lenny Sander” starts selling drugs from his bedroom in an attempt to impress his former girlfriend “Lisa Novak”. Well, developing from a small business, Moritz grows to become one of the biggest dealers in Europe. But as we have all learnt in our moral science lessons, bad deeds call for harsh consequences. But since we are in the middle of a comedy series, the two friends need to adapt to meet the consequences too.

In case you didn’t know, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) was created by Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann holding inspiration from a true story that happened in 2015.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): The Netflix series Cast

The series stars Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmermann, Danilo Kamperidis as Lenny Sander, Anna Lena Klenke as Lisa Novak, Damian Hardung as Daniel Riffert (he’s Lisa’s boyfriend), Luna Baptiste Schaller, and Leonie Wesselow among others.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Number of Seasons and Release Dates

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) was released on Netflix with its debutant Season, Season 1 premiering on May 31 2019. The second season opened with its release date on July 28 2020 and exactly after a year, we have Season 3. Okay, not exactly but a day early. Yes, we know the date! So when is How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 coming to Netflix?

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) will be released on July 27 2021. Mark your calendars because you don’t want to miss the drama Season 3 will be entering Netflix with, in this week’s release.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): What happens in Season 3?

Season 2 ended with Lenny trying to completely wipe out the MyDrug business. Moritz will want to claim his power as CEO of MyDrugs and Lenny’s condition will aggravate. This means when How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 opens, we will see Lenny and Moritz teaming up together for one more job, and the consequences are deadly. Are you ready to join them?

Head on to Netflix to watch How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3 on July 27. Only a week ahead of the release date, let us know in the comments how excited you are to sell drugs online fast. No, you read it wrong! Tell us how excited you are to watch Season 3 of How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).