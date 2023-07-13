How to secretly read a WhatsApp text without the sender knowing – The US Sun

YOU’RE not alone if you feel pressured to respond to a WhatsApp message straight away but really don’t want to.

The immediate nature of WhatsApp is both a blessing and a curse.

1 Sometimes you don’t want to respond right away Credit: Getty – Contributor

And not everyone wants to respond to messages instantly.

What if you’re busy at work? Or just don’t feel like chatting?

This is especially tricky if you want to dip into WhatsApp to respond to an important message and leave the other chats for now.

It might even make you worry what people might think, seeing you online but not responding.

And don’t forget the blue double ticks too, which also reveal if you’ve read a message and not responded – and that may not go down well.

While you can switch them off, there are some clever tricks to secretly read messages without alerting people.

Notification previews

Notification previews are available on iPhone and Android as a great way to get a little glimpse of what people are saying without opening it.

You may not get to see all the message but it can certainly give you a idea of what they want – and crucially, whether it merits an immediate response.

So next time a WhatsApp message lands on your phone, simply slide down to reveal your notifications and get a sneaky glimpse without tapping it.

Airplane mode

There’s also a clever trick to see the entire message and that’s using Airplane mode.

With it switched on, your phone can’t send or receive any data.

This means, you can cheekily open WhatsApp without a care in the world, no one will see you’re online because technically you’re not.

So you can look at messages and leave as you please.

When you’ve finished and switched Airplane mode off to restore the connection, friends and family will have no idea you saw the messages.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered… Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?