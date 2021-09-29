How to Ride Hollywood’s Consolidation Wave

How to Ride Hollywood's Consolidation Wave
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

What you think you know about the content business is changing minute by minute. But we’ll keep you up to speed, join us!

Welcome to TheGrill 2021, presented by our WrapPRO community! We’re much more knowledgeable than we were last year about where the entertainment and media industries are headed after a year and half of a global epidemic. However, there are still many things that need to change. 

Wave after wave is being seen in entertainment. We have seen the effects of consolidation, such as CBS merging with Viacom, Discovery taking over Warner Bros. and Amazon buying MGM. And just this week, CAA acquired ICM. It’s an industry with fewer, bigger giants. Are there more? 

Latest News

Previous articleJohn Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask Drop Video for ‘Nation of One’
Next articleA Traumatic Childhood Riddled with Abuse from Relatives Shaped Oprah Winfrey’s Path to Success

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact