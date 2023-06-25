How to relieve an itchy burn injury

Itching is a side effect that can occur as our skin heals after a burn. While usually temporary, this is known as central itch — a term used to describe when the body misinterprets an internal itch for a surface itch when it actually stems from the central nervous system (viaMedStar Health). A 2019 scientific review The International Journal of Molecular Sciences reports that this type of itching may occur more often in women, people who have undergone more surgery, individuals with larger burns, or those with burns to the limbs and face. It is known as post-burn puritus.

Although more research regarding the treatment of post-burn pruritis is necessary, a few options are available for patients. Oral antihistamines are one of the main treatment options. MedStar Health warns that antihistamines are not always effective. Burn-related itching does not occur because of the release of histamine by the body. Colloidal oatmeal baths, or the combination of moisturizing and cooling while massaging may prove to be more effective as a first line treatment.