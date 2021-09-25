How to Reheat Steak: 3 Easy Methods

Loading Something is loading.

Although good steak should never be wasted, sometimes you just need to eat more than you can handle. Don’t toss it out — you can revive your leftovers if you reheat them properly.

Here’s the problem: Steak can easily be overcooked during reheating. This allows you to quickly go from medium to well done.

“If you order a steak rare or medium rare at a restaurant, you’ll have a hard time keeping it that temperature when reheating,” Tim Cardenas is the sous-chef at Caldo Verde in Los Angeles. However, there is a correct way to cook steak. This will preserve its flavor and texture.

Cardenas offers some helpful tips for leftovers, regardless of whether you use an oven or a pan.

Quick tip: Instead of heating up leftover steak, why not serve it cold or room temperature? “I absolutely love cold steak,” says Cardenas. He notes that this is his preferred way to eat leftovers — just thinly slice the cold meat and use it in a sandwich or atop a salad.

Oven method: The best way





When reheating in your oven, make sure your steak is heated through and registers 110 degrees Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer.



10’000 Hours/Getty Images







Cardenas says the biggest pitfall for reheating steak is using high heat, and his favorite method for reheating is low and slow in an oven. It is best to heat the meat slowly on a wire rack. This will preserve its juices, and will reduce any need for additional cooking.

1. Remove the steak from the fridge. Allow the steak to rest on the counter for about 10-30 minutes, depending on its size and thickness. This will allow it to come closer to room temperature.

2. 2. Preheat the oven. While your steak rests in the oven, heat the oven up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. The pan should be prepared. Place the steak on a wire rack set on a baking pan. This will allow the meat to heat evenly from top to bottom.

4. Bake. Bake. Cardenas points out that the time it takes to cook the steak will depend on its thickness. It takes around 30 minutes for every inch of meat.

5. It can be seared (optional). A cast-iron skillet heated on medium heat will produce a nice crust. Sear each side of the steak for approximately one minute until it is crispy.

6. It should be allowed to rest. Allow the meat to rest for five minutes before you serve it.

Microwave method: The quickest way





If you're reheating your steak in the microwave, make sure to add some moisture to ensure it doesn't get dry.



Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images







While the microwave isn’t the best way to reheat steak, it is by far the quickest. Calderas suggests adding pan drippings and stock to your steak before heating. This will prevent dry, overcooked meat.

1. 1.Take the steak out from the fridge. Let the steak rest for several minutes on the counter to ensure it’s not too cold.

2. Add moisture. Add any pan drippings and jus to the steak. To prevent your steak from drying out, you can add some beef stock to make sure it doesn’t lose any of its juices.

3. Place the cover on top of the microwaveable container. The container can be covered with plastic wrap, or a microwave-safe cap. The microwave should be set to 50% power. Once the container is warm, heat it in 30-second increments.

4. It should be allowed to rest. Allow the meat to rest for five minutes before you serve it. This will allow the meat to retain its juices.

Skillet method: The convenient way





Reheat your steak with a skillet by adding some moisture and cooking until the meat is 110 degrees Fahrenheit.



grandriver/Getty Images







If you have some time to spare but don’t want to turn on the oven, you can reheat steak on the stovetop with your skillet. Low and slow is the best method, just like with the other two.

1. 1.Take the steak out from the fridge. Allow the steak to rest on the counter for a few minutes until it reaches room temperature.

2. 2. Preheat the pan. 2. Heat a nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet on medium-low heat.

3. Add moisture. Once the steak is seasoned, heat it up and add any jus. Add a little beef stock to make sure your steak has no leftover juices.

4. Cover it. Cover it with a lid, and turn the heat down to low. Every three to five minutes, check the meat until it reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Take the meat out of the pan and drain any juices.

5. Toss it. Add a couple of tablespoons of oil to the pan. Heat on medium heat. When the steak is hot, turn it over and cook for approximately 30 seconds on each side, or until crispy.

6. It should be allowed to rest. Allow the meat to rest for approximately five minutes before serving. This will preserve its juices.

Tips for the reheating steak so it stays juicy and tender

Don’t reheat straight from the fridge. It takes longer to heat cold meat and it is easier to overcook. “The best thing you can do is allow your leftover steak to come up to room temperature before reheating it. This will allow it to reheat quicker and more evenly,” says Calderas.

It takes longer to heat cold meat and it is easier to overcook. “The best thing you can do is allow your leftover steak to come up to room temperature before reheating it. This will allow it to reheat quicker and more evenly,” says Calderas. Calderas recommends slowing down and going low. You’ll get dry and rubbery steak if you hurry to reheat your steak. If you use a microwave to heat your steak, ensure it is at least 50 percent power.

You’ll get dry and rubbery steak if you hurry to reheat your steak. If you use a microwave to heat your steak, ensure it is at least 50 percent power. A sear is a good idea. After reheating, give the steak a quick sear in a skillet. This will give it a fresh texture. This method works best for whole steaks, not cut or cubed.

After reheating, give the steak a quick sear in a skillet. This will give it a fresh texture. This method works best for whole steaks, not cut or cubed. The resting period should not be skipped. Let your reheated steak rest for five minutes before you cut in. This will ensure that the meat retains any juices.

Insider’s takeaway

While it’s hard to beat a freshly-cooked steak, leftover steak can be almost as good if reheated properly. While a slow oven is the best, the stovetop and microwave are also good options. For a juicy steak, make sure you let your meat rest between cooking and serving.