How to purchase tickets in advance for the Trilogy Tour featuring Pitbull, Enrique, and Ricky

Pitbull Enrique Iglesias Ricky Martin announced a joint Trilogy Tour, presale tickets are now on sale.

Washington DC will be the first stop on a tour of 24 American and Canadian cities from October through December 2023.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said.

“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky. Trilogy Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for our entire fan base. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour,” Enrique added.

Read on to find out how to get tickets…

Get presale details for the Trilogy Tour

Sign up for the Verified Fan Presale at Ticketmaster to be first in line to get tickets.

You’ve got until Sunday, June 4 at 11:59pm ET to sign up with your information You can read more about it here. Then, you’ll be sent a confirmation email.

Ticketmaster selects randomly those who have registered in order to participate in the presale that runs between Wednesday, June 7, at 10am and 10pm.

You’ll receive an email the day before the sale (June 6) letting you know if you were randomly selected for the presale.

Email will include unique access code as well as a link for purchasing tickets. If you aren’t selected, you’ll be put on a waitlist.

If there are still tickets available, you may receive an invitation to the presale. Live Nation Presale is the next day.

The presale runs on Thursday, 8th June from 10am to 10pm. There are also various local, radio and venue pre-sales that day.

What are the best ways to buy tickets?

If you don’t manage to get tickets in the presale, general tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.

Sign in and view the page 10 minutes in advance of tickets being sold.

It is important to check your payment details so that you can proceed quickly through the checkout process. The website will likely be busy.