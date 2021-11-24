How to manage arthritis pain

People may find that medication is not effective for them. Some may prefer to look into natural options before relying on prescription drugs. A number of supplements have been proven to help reduce the symptoms of arthritis, such as pain and inflammation, and possibly even build cartilage. It’s worth looking into them, but you should always consult your doctor before taking any supplements.

The Arthritis FoundationVitamins A, C, E and D are vital nutrients that may help with arthritis symptoms. However, researchers are still studying the effectiveness of these nutrients in arthritis. Vitamins D and K are essential for the health of cartilage. Although chondroitin and glucosamine have had mixed results in studies so far, researchers have found that joint cartilage is rich in these compounds. These two compounds may help with arthritis pain when used together with NSAID treatment.

EPA, DHA, and DHA, which are omega-3 fatty acid found in fish and fish oil supplement, have anti-inflammatory qualities. The journal published an article. AtherosclerosisThe results of a study in which participants suffering from chronic inflammation took EPA and DHA for 10 weeks was described. Researchers discovered that both DHA and EPA were effective in reducing inflammation. DHA was slightly better.