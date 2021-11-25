How to Make Your Christmas Tree Last Longer as the US Fails to Supply Artificial and Real Christmas Trees

Do you dream of a large, beautiful Christmas tree? It is possible to get it earlier than you think.

“There’s a lot of problems, both economical and environmental,” Jack Sangillo told Inside Edition.

Sangillo runs the Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm in Manalapan (New Jersey), where families enjoy a family tradition of cutting down their tree. Sangillo, as at many other farms in the country, has less trees this year.

They not only grow their trees, but also import them from Canada.

“We were paying about $2,000 last year to get a load of trees in from Canada and this year we’re paying $4,000,”He explained.

Therefore, tree buyers should expect to pay more for their trees.

Artificial trees are also less common. They come mainly from China and are currently restricted in the supply chain.

Christmas tree sellers recommend that you purchase your tree early for this year’s holiday season.

This may work well for artificial trees, but it can be dangerous for real trees. How can you prolong its life?

If possible, experts suggest leaving the tree outside in a bucket of water until you’re within a smaller window of Christmas before putting it up and decorating it.