How To Intermittent Fast Without Affecting Your Mental Health

While intermittent fasting offers some clear health benefits, you may not find success if you are trying it for the sake of losing weight. Intermittent fasting is a popular diet because people will theoretically eat fewer calories during the day if they only have a short period of time each day in which they can eat. While this can certainly happen, there are many factors that affect weight loss. According to NBC News, your brain has an idea of what it believes to be the ideal weight for you when you embark on a diet. Your brain also essentially decides what your ideal body fat percentage is and helps regulate both these factors by sending specific amounts of leptin into your bloodstream to control your hunger levels.

According to Psychology Today, any type of restriction can cause your brain to crave whatever you are restricting significantly more than it would have normally. That means that you may feel hungrier than normal while intermittent fasting, which may cause you to eat even more calories during your eating windows than you would have throughout the day on a normal schedule. While intermittent fasting can be a great tool for some people, it isn’t right for everyone.