How to get tickets to Future’s One Big Party Tour in 2023 & price revealed

Future, also known as NayvadiusDeMun cash, is dropping the dates for his One Big Party Tour, 2023. Here’s a look at how to get tickets to the concerts.

The High Off Life rapper has announced six tour dates for January 2023, starting from the 6th at Houston’s Toyota Center. The tour will end on the 27th of January at Boston’s TD Garden.

For the month of Jan, Rapper Future will tour the U.S. Here are the details and the locations.

January 7th: Houston (TX), Toyota Center

January 13, Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

January 14, Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

January 20, Chicago, IL United Center

January 22nd: Washington, D.C. Capital Arena

January 27, Boston, MA, TD Garden

How to buy tickets for Future’s concerts

Future’s concert tickets for his One Big Party Tour in January 2023 will go on sale on December 7.

You can find more details about the 2023 show at www.the-show.com Ticketmaster Here.

Along with the One Big Party Tour, fans can also buy tickets for Future’s other shows like “The Ball Drops in Brooklyn” Christmas concert, December 30 Here The 39-year old rapper will perform alongside King Combs and Chinese Kitty.

In the Big Show concert, Kodak Black and Jeezy will be joined by Wait For U’s creator in Detroit, MI. It takes place at Little Caesars Arena on January 30, Detroit, MI. Buy tickets Here.

Ticket prices for Future’s shows

As per Ticketmaster, tickets for Future’s One Big Party Tour in 2023 will start off as low as $53 and go up to $263, while The Ball Drops in Brooklyn concert on December 30 costs higher with resale tickets currently priced around $176 onwards.

Future’s Big Show tickets for the January 29 show will cost $64 onwards.

