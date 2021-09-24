How to get tickets for the Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour – everything you need to know

After a near three-year-hiatus from touring, following his ÷ shows which ran from 2017 to 2019, Ed Sheeran has taken on the stage once again with several new dates for 2022.

The 30-year-old, award-winning musician is working on a new album. He also anticipates new stadium show tours.

Despite the singer’s new album not being released yet, fans can already expect some of the new album’s successful singles to be performed such as “Bad Habits” and “Shivers”.

The artist tweeted last month: “It’s been a long, long process. I feel like this is a record of my coming of age. It has been through loss, love, new life, grief, and everything in between.







“I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it.”

Moreover, Ed announced the + – = ÷ x Tour (The Mathematics Tour) in the UK for 2022, and will start his series of performances in Wales in May.

Here is everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concerts:

What are the dates?







Thursday 26 May – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Friday 27 May – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Friday 3 June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Saturday 4 June – Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Friday 10 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Saturday 11 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Thursday 16 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Friday 17 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Wednesday 29 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Thursday 30 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Friday 1 July – Wembley Stadium, London







Ed Sheeran’s upcoming 2022 tour follows a difficult period for the singer, who shared his struggles with his mental health in a recently published interview with GQ Magazine.

He said: “I have grafted to create a body of work and I want people to hear this record and be excited about the forthcoming tour.”

How to get Ed Sheeran tickets

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming Mathematics tour can be purchased from Ticketmaster, AXS or See Tickets.

How much will the tickets cost?

Ticketmaster has confirmed that face value tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour will cost £80 and £50 in London and £75 and £45 regionally.

The tickets go on sale Saturday 25 September at 9 AM.