How to get beautiful poached eggs ‘every single time’ according to food vloggger

An expert at cooking picture-perfect poached eggs has shown people a reliable way to get the best results “every time”.

Maddy, who runs the blog Cafe Maddy, gave a detailed recipe on her TikTok page and explained you need to sieve your raw egg first to stop the whites from becoming wispy.

After gently tipping the egg into a saucepan with half a teaspoon of white wine, she adds half a teaspoon of vinegar to it.

Maddy gently stirs the water around her egg to keep it from sticking to its pan. She doesn’t make a strong vortex, which some chefs do.

After waiting five minutes, the cook suggests that people lift the egg from the pan onto their toast or other food.

Maddy cuts into the egg to reveal the yolk’s golden color on the bread and avocado.

In the comments, she advised people to use half a teaspoon of vinegar in three cups of water which will help hold the egg together but leave any “vinegary” flavour behind.

Since she uploaded the video with the caption “how to poach eggs without fail”, it has been watched more than 280,000 times and people were seriously impressed with the technique and promised to try it.

One viewer commented: “Thank you for this! I’ve never succeeded.”







(Image: TikTok / @cafemaddy)



A second wrote: “Oh I’m always violently boiling my egg wondering why it just spread out everywhere!”

“I love your method most out of the videos I have seen,” another viewer commented.

Someone else said: “Tried this two times first time I did five minutes, second time I did three minutes and it turned out better the second time.”

This comes after a Michelin-trained chef revealed how to make scrambled eggss the correct way and avoid the most common pitfalls.