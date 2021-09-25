How To Get A J.Lo Type Of Hair Through Treatment Methods

Over the years, I’ve done a lot of crazy sh*t to get my hair glossy and smooth. I’ve hunched over ironing boards, used harsh chemicals, and yes—I used the forbidden Wet-2-Dry flat iron.

For a very long time, I thought that hair-breaking chemicals, harsh odors, and fumes were just part of the haircare game.

However, fortunately for me and my hair, I discovered a new solution that I love. I’m not the only one, either. Celebrities like Sandra Bullock and Maya Rudolph are also obsessed. And if it’s good enough for J.Lo, then it’s good enough for me.

Brazilian Blowout sounds like a waxing disaster. So, if you’re like me and hadn’t heard this term before, let me fill you in. Brazilian blowout is another name for a keratin treatment. These chemical treatments were traditionally done in a salon.

High concentrations of keratin replenish an overly porous, frizzy hair shaft. The hair is healthier, smoother, and shinier. These treatments typically cost between $300 and $800. Additionally, the whole process typically takes an hour and a half minimum.

Some professional keratin treatments contain formaldehyde and other harsh chemicals. It is irritating for clients and hairstylists alike.

Long-time stylists and friends Shiry Raz and Ofer Brami founded Pura Luxe in response to this problem. Raz and Brami created a unique, amino acid-based formula to replace the old toxic smoothing systems.

This gentler formula is vegan and cruelty-free. It also contains no silicone, sulfates, or parabens. It also contains essential oils. You can now say goodbye to toxic chemical smells.

Pura Luxe Mane Tame is an at-home treatment that lasts up to 30 days. The formula’s amino acid formula penetrates your hair shaft and expands and weakens the sulfate bond without damaging your hair.

“You can wash your hair and color or highlight the same day (unlike a [salon] keratin treatment),” The brand elaborates. “The process takes approximately three to four hours depending on hair thickness.”

An 8 oz container costs $110, with up to three treatments per jar. That’s $36 per treatment compared to the hundreds of dollars a single salon treatment would cost.

Mane Tame is an easier, cheaper, and more gentle alternative to a traditional keratin treatment. But don’t let its softer nature fool you. You’re still going to get glossy, gorgeous, J.Lo-worthy hair.