BRIT holidaymakers are entitled to a free beer at the UK’s most isolated pub, but they will have to make an effort.

The Old Forge pub officially holds the Guinness Record for being the most remote pub on the mainland in Britain.

5

5

Sports retailer Wiggle has partnered with Knoydart Brewery to launch Trale - a limited-edition beer

5

On July 1, bargoers must say “wiggle” to receive their freebie.

There will only be two beers available per person, until supplies last. Alcohol-free alternatives are also available.

It is possible to reach this remote pub via boat or by a two day hike.

To travel there by foot, you need to get to Kinloch Hourn in the Scottish Highlands, before going on the 18-mile hike to the village of Inverie on the coast of the Knoydart Peninsula.

You can take the sea ferry from Mallaig if you prefer a more relaxing drink.

Stephanie Harris, of The Old Forge, said: “We are very excited to be partnering with Wiggle to showcase the beauty and adventure our little part of the world has to offer – and the great Knoydart beer!

We are excited to welcome people to our pub after they have completed their long trek through the Rough Bounds. Slainte.”

Huw Crwys-Williams, CEO at Wiggle added: “Visiting this remote peninsula is a special experience and we hope that gifting hikers and punters with a Trale will make it even more special… just remember to quote ‘Wiggle’ when at the bar!”

Last year, the pub was given £219,000 from the Government’s levelling up pot to save it from shutting.

And after it was announced that the pub was going to be sold, a huge fundraiser turned over £320k to keep it open.

5

5

