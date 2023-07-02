How to eliminate flies in your house with an 89p hack that uses common kitchen products

While we all enjoy a summer of sunbathing, heat can make us uncomfortable. Does bring unwanted visitors to our homes.

Flies are a common insect nuisance.

Common house flies will be attracted by decaying organic matter, such as the garbage in your bins and rotting food.

While fruit flies look for sugary substances and feed more commonly on overripe fruit, spilt fizzy drinks and alcohol.

Luckily, there is a cheap and quick fix costing under a £1 to keep the pesky insects away.

The easy method is free, if the necessary items are already at your home.

Just cut the bottle in two, the bottom being slightly higher than the top.Good Housekeeping.

Remove the cap from the bottle and then fill it with water.

Pour repel bees you can add vinegar and stick the top of the bottle upside down into the bottom of the container, making a funnel.

To attract pests to the bottle, spread some sugary water in the opening. Then punch two holes on the cap of the container to attach string. You can then hang your trap wherever you like.

Home experts claim that this is an excellent natural method to eliminate all kinds of flies, without the use of chemicals.

What’s more, it’s a cheap hack as sugar can be purchased from Asda for 89p.

Also, honey or syrup will work but may be a little more expensive.

If you choose a sweet lure, the flies are sure to smell it. They will then fly straight to your homemade device to grab it.

Once inside the bottle, the flies are trapped by the neck.

If their wings become wet, they will be unable fly and can not navigate the tight opening.

This trap also works to lure and kill wasps, according to the home advice outlet.

Wasps will be attracted by honey, sugar syrup, or even water with sugar.

You can also fill the bottle up with old, decomposed fruit.

You can also use animal droppings, such as chicken litter or rabbit pellets as an alternative to sweet bait.

