How To Be A Cowboy Season 2

As of this writing, Netflix hasn’t yet announced a premiere date for Season 2 of “How to Be a Cowboy,” per Next Season TV. Considering that Season 1 only premiered in September 2021, Netflix has to tabulate viewing figures to see whether certain shows are worthy of renewal, according to IGN, so fans will have to wait patiently for an official announcement. However, The Cinemaholic estimates that the show will likely be renewed because of Dale Brisby’s executive producing role and the fact that he’s the ranch owner. The outlet also believes the second season will follow a similar release cycle as Season 1 and premiere in fall 2022.

While Brisby stars and executive produces the show, he isn’t actually a real person, but more of an alter ego created by Clint Hopping. Per Texas Monthly, Hopping is a “moderately successful bullfighter and bronc fighter from New Castle,” while his brother — known to viewers as Leroy Gibbons — is actually Tate Hopping. You wouldn’t know it because both of them have adopted their alter egos as if they are real, but hey — all in the name of entertainment, right?

With the secret out of the bag, Clint and his cowboy crew will surely up their antics on the upcoming season of “How to Be a Cowboy,” so fans better get their popcorn ready.