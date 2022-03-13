How to Adjust According to Doctor

DOCTORS are concerned by the potentially fatal effects of daylight saving on people who have already been sleeping poorly.

Daylight saving time starts this weekend, which means that most Americans will have to set their clocks forward an hour early — making a subtle but possibly fatal change to many people’s health.

1 Each year, more car accidents occur after daylight saving.

Doctors warn that the time change can affect your mood and cause you to feel more tired.

“Most people can ill afford to lose one more hour of sleep,”Dr Russell Rosenberg from Neurotrials research told Fox 5.

“We know there are more cardiovascular issues like heart attacks and stroke that occur during this time of year.”

“Most people think an hour would be inconsequential,”According to a sleep expert Dr Charles Czeisler. “And it’s true that we can adjust. But even that small adjustment does have consequences.”

While it’s possible for your body to adjust after an hour jump, experts recommend that you take deliberate steps to avoid overtaxing your body by losing an hour.

“That Sunday, if you make sure to get up a little earlier than usual. Have your dinner a little earlier than usual, because that’s really a way to keep your clock on track,”Novant Health’s Doctor Nancy Behrens told the story WWay TV.

“And try to get to bed a little earlier. That can make going into Monday a lot easier.”

Rosenberg recommends that you pay attention to your drowsiness levels before entering the workweek.

It is also known that accidents occur more often in the days following a clock change.

“Losing an extra hour of sleep can put you into a danger zone for falling asleep behind the wheel of the car, having an accident,” Rosenberg said.

“You know, if you’re working with heavy equipment or machinery of some sort where you really need to pay attention, having a moment or two of drifting off and not paying attention can be really a serious matter.”

The following are some other suggestions to help ease the transition:

Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Do not spend too much time on your phone before you go to bed

To regulate your sleep, limit daytime naps

Avoid eating heavy meals within two hours of bedtime

Some Americans believe daylight saving time doesn’t need to be observed at all. The jump is not observed in Hawaii or most of Arizona.

Ron Wyden, Oregon senator, has stated in the past that “springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans’ health and our economy.”