How TikTok Rivals are Chasing the Short Video Market

WrapPRO Special Report: Social media giants are playing catch-up given TikTok's in short video clips — and trying to monetize the content too

In response to that success, other platforms like Instagram and YouTube have copied the feature and invested millions to get creators to use it. While YouTube maintains the oldest creator partnership program, paying out billions of dollars each year to creators, this an emerging area of the business that’s newer to the platform. YouTube Shorts, which is gaining traction at 5 trillion all-time views, is competing against Facebook and Instagram Reels, Snap Spotlight and TikTok posts — and this is a major battlefield in the war for creators.

What platforms are doing to rival TikTok’s short video dominance

Even as Snap, Facebook, Instagram and others have modeled their feature after TikTok’s, the older platforms struggle with attracting the coveted Gen Z users. As Instagram’s user base ages, it’s losing out on Gen Z users (those born between 1997 and 2012) who are more engaged on TikTok and other more youth-skewing apps. Facebook’s monthly users are continuing to decline globally and daily users have started to drop for the first year. While the pandemic gave rise to many platforms’ short-term success, they have had mixed results with their short-videos experiments.

Twitter ended Fleets in July after eight months of being able to tweet a Snapchat-like video. The company claimed that Fleets ads were the first attempt at advertising. full-screen vertical adsAnd that there is more to be learned.

Facebook parent Meta will be celebrating this month Expanding ReelsTo test overlay ads in over 150 countries, users can visit the Meta platform. These include sticker and banner ads. Creators will also be rewarded with a bonus of up to $35,000 per day based on their views. Reels is the fastest-growing content type, with half of Instagram and Facebook users spending their time on Reels.

“We’re also expanding tests of new monetization tools for Facebook Reels… so that more creators can earn ad revenue, and we’re rolling out full-screen and immersive ads between Reels soon,”The Meta rep said.

Snap claimed that Spotlight viewers more than doubled in Q4 over the previous quarter. Creators currently receive millions of dollars each month from the app. Snap explained that the app has also begun testing an ad revenue sharing plan with a limited number of creators who post these stories. The pay is based on audience engagement and posting frequency.

Triller, another TikTok rival for creators, similarly started out with an app featuring short videos with music and even signed several big TikTok creators, including Charli D’Amelio and Noah Beck, to content deals. Its business model has changed in that it has now expanded to acquire subscribers, with a focus on live events, entertainment, and sports. All eyes are currently on Triller as it prepares for a reverse merge with SeaChange, a video-tech company. Triller will be publicly traded this year.

YouTube also increased its Shorts efforts by creating a separate Shorts Fund to support creators from 100 countries. YouTube said more than 40% of creators earning through this fund last year weren’t a part of its regular YouTube Partner Program, which means it’s attracting a new crop of creators.

“The Shorts Fund is working,”A YouTube representative said that. “In the coming months, we’ll start to test other ways to make money on Shorts — like building branded content through BrandConnect, integrating fan-funded features like Super Chat, and bringing the ability to shop directly from a Short.”

Meta expands Reels to Facebook in over 150 countries, and tests overlay ads. (Meta)

YouTube attracts creators if it looks beyond its original monetization. Ali Fazal, VP marketing at creator management platform GRIN told.

“YouTube allows for a lot of diversity and creator types because of the flexibility of the platform,”Fazal stated. “You could have content from social influencers, athletes, celebs, podcasters and by providing an avenue for all different types of content creators to work, it is a much more appealing place to be.”

The explosion of shorter videos has allowed upstarts like TikTok to eat into YouTube’s long-term advantage, particularly among Gen Z. Creators understand that creating original content takes time, money and energy. So they focus their efforts on YouTube and other established sites. But for many creators, the short video format is also more accessible — allowing them to produce more posts more quickly.

“Growing your subscriber base on YouTube remains one of, if not the hardest, social platform,”Ryan Detert is the CEO of Influential, an influencer marketing company. “The amount of hours of content that someone needs to make on a consistent basis is more than all other short form video social platforms.”

TikTok has expanded into longer-form content

While the jury is still out as to how much companies will make from these short clips of video, TikTok has slowly increased its video length to see if it can test different monetization options. TikTok has increased the maximum length limit from 60 seconds to three minutes. They will soon raise it to 10 minutes.

The Beijing-based app’s expansion into longer video clips directly challenge sites like YouTube as it explores content substantial enough to play on TV screens instead of just phones. While still early, experts are viewing the company’s move as beneficial for advertising and providing a new outlet for content creators. TikTok and streaming provider Atmosphere teamed up this year to deliver TV content to U.S. businesses. The service will feed popular, curated content from TikTok to re-create a viewer experience much like the popular app’s mobile version.

This gives TikTok a new opportunity to build enterprise customers as the company looks to grow — and allows users to share content in a different way than they would on their mobile devices. “It’s one of the reasons that all of the content on the platform is audio-optional and why we focus on snackable, short-form content, at which the TikTok community excels,”Leo Resig, CEO of Atmosphere, said that. “The length of the content is important, but it’s also content that creates a more energizing and engaging environment.”

If TikTok is able to create long-form videos as it has with short ones it will be quite difficult for other creators to match it. “TikTok is addictive,”Debra Aho Williamson was principal analyst at eMarketer. “Its algorithm that determines which videos people see when they start scrolling the app is incredible. Video creators have quickly learned how to maximize TikTok’s video creation features to build suspense and keep users watching.”

