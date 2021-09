It was a wild scramble on live television when two co-hosts from ‘The View,’ Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, were whisked off the set just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was about to be interviewed. The two hosts had apparently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The show cut to a long commercial break and only then was the audience informed as to what was going on. Producers scrambled back stage as the Secret Service wouldn’t let Harris appear on the set.