How the Game ‘Beardless Man and the Bride’Does Helping those in need count?

Are you up for a round? “Beardless Man and the Bride”?

That’s the name of a traditional game played in eastern Turkey, which serves as a form of mutual aid for the community.

To play the role of the Beardless Man, a volunteer dons a fuzzy costume made of grass and wool. Another volunteer — it can be a man or a woman — dresses up as the man’s wife, the titular Bride.

After they dance, they go through the town carrying sticks collecting food donations. They may pretend to steal the food they have collected, or the Beardless Man pretends he is dead, and only his wife can revive him.

Then, more dancing.

The collected food is distributed to the families in need at the end of each night.

It is an important piece of folklore that people want to preserve from becoming extinct. You can also have fun while helping others.