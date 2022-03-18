How the Cast of “Human Resources” Looks in Real Life

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
2

Aidy Bryant plays Emmy the Lovebug, the main character.

Human Resources cast

Emmy the Lovebug, Aidy Bryant “Human Resources.”

Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty Images/ Netflix


While “Big Mouth”The film is about a group of teenage girls going through puberty. “Human Resources”Switch the focus to hormone monsters or other creatures that control teens’ emotions.

“Saturday Night Live”Aidy Bryant, a star, is the voice of Emmy. She gets promoted to full time Lovebug on the show. Emmy must learn to manage her life to help her clients. Lovebugs are able to control our ability to love.

Keke Palmer portrays Lovebug Rochelle.

Human Resources cast

Keke Palmer plays Rochelle in “Human Resources.”

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images / Netflix


In season 5, Keke Palmer’s character Rochelle debuted in “Big Mouth”Missy’s “Hate Worm,”When their human hates them, Lovebugs can transform into snake-like creatures.

In “Human Resources”Emmy’s friend Rochelle, who is ambitious and competitive in her job.

“Wandavision”Randall Park, the voice of reason in Pete’s life, is star Randall Park.

Human Resources cast

Randall Park plays Pete “Human Resources.”

Netflix / Jesse Grant/ Getty Images Nights of the Jack


Logic Rocks are another kind of monster, which guide people to rationality and not emotions. They can also cause conflict with others in the office.

Randall Park, an actor in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Jimmy Woo, portrays Pete as a big nerd who wants to get along with his coworkers, despite their differences.

Hugh Jackman is the voice behind Addiction Angel Dante.

Human Resources cast

Hugh Jackman is Dante in “Human Resources.”

Netflix / David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Warner Bros


Hugh Jackman, a Hollywood star, voices the Addiction Angel.

Addiction Angels lure people into various vices, and some monsters fall under Dante’s spell. “Human Resources.”

“Big Mouth”Nick Kroll, co-creator of the hormone monster Maury, is returning to his role.

Human Resources cast

Nick Kroll played multiple roles in the “Big Mouth” universe.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images/Netflix


In “Big Mouth,”Nick Kroll had multiple roles in season five, including his own. He’ll be playing Maury, the hormone monster character, in the spinoff. Rick may even make an appearance.

Maury is a sex-freak who encourages clients to embrace their sexual desires, regardless of how bizarre they might seem to others.

Maya Rudolph plays Maury’s better half Connie.

Human Resources cast

Maya Rudolph portrays the charming Hormone Monstress Connie “Human Resources.”

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Netflix


The former “SNL”Star is another actor who comes from the main “Big Mouth”They will reprise their roles in the new series. Maya Rudolph plays Connie. She is a fiery Hormone Monstress, who loves bubble baths, and has a complicated relationship with Maury.

Thandiwe Watson plays Missy’s Hormone Monstress Mona.

Human Resources cast

Thandiwe Newton plays Mona in “Human Resources.”

Rodin Eckenroth/ Film Magic/ Getty/ Netflix


Perhaps you remember Missy’s British hormone Monstress? “Big Mouth” Mona. Thandiwe Newton plays Mona. She is best-known for her role in “Westworld.”

Mona is outspoken. She loves convincing monsters and humans alike to revolt against the status quo.

David Thewlis plays the Shame Wizard Lionel again.

Human Resources Cast

David Thewlis is Lionel “Human Resources.”

Netflix / Mike Marsland/WireImage


Season 2 “Big Mouth”The Shame Wizard Lionel was introduced, a ghost-like creature which eats on shame.

Lionel, a voiced by “Harry Potter”David Thewlis (Remus Lupin actor), continues his mischievous ways “Human Resources,”Tormenting monsters and people alike.

 

Lupita Nyong’o is Asha, another Shame Wizard.

Human Resources cast

Lupita Nyong’o plays a romantic role for Lionel “Human Resources.”

Samir Hussein / Getty Images / Netflix


“Us”Lupita Nyong’o, actress, is also part the cast as Asha Shame Wizard Asha. Asha is beautiful and mysterious, and is a romantic interest in Lionel.

Helen Mirren is now a member of the “Big Mouth”Rita, a Shame Wizard, is also in the world.

Human Resources cast

Helen Mirren is Lionel’s mother. “Human Resources.”

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images/ Netflix


Academy Award winner Helen Mirren portrays Rita in, a Shame Wizard. “Human Resources.”She is also Lionel’s mom, who refuses affection to her son.

Maria Bamford is behind the anxiety mosquitoes, and the depression cat.

Human Resources cast

Bamford is Tito, the Anxiety Mosquito, and Kitty Dukakis. “Human Resources”And “Big Mouth.”

Netflix / Gary Gershoff/ Getty Images


Maria Bamford, Voice actress, is another participant in the “Big Mouth”Main cast reprising the role for the spin-off. She is Tito, the Anxiety Mosquito in season four.


Depression

Cat Kitty Dukakis has appeared in multiple episodes of the main series.

Both their roles are clear-cut, but Kitty will be trying out to manipulate the Lovebug Emmy.

Brandon Kyle Goodman portrays Lovebug Walter, a fan favorite.

Human Resources cast

Walter reprises his role in Walter “Human Resources.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Netflix


Walter, voiced “Feel The Beat”Brandon Kyle Goodman, an actor, was the Lovebug that turned Hate Worm to Lovebug again in season 5. “Big Mouth.”

Walter is committed to finding love and companionship for his clients continues in “Human Resources.”

Pamela Adlon portrays the final Lovebug to complete the cast, Sonya.

Human Resources cast

Adlon portrays a fourth Lovebug, Sonya, in “Human Resources.”

JC Olivera / Getty Images / Netflix


“Better Things”Star Pamela Adlon plays the role of the Lovebug Sonya, a no-nonsense lovebug from “Big Mouth”Season 5. Sonya is fired for breaking a law and makes a career switch.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here