How tall is Kanye West compared to Pete Davidson?

Unless you’ve been living under a WiFi-free rock lately, you probably know at least a little something about the drama between Kanye WestHis ex-wife Kim KardashianAnd her new beau Pete Davidson. It seems that no matter how much it seems like everyone’s moved on, West just can’t let go of his ex-wife’s new relationship. It’s pretty clear that Ye thinks he’s better than Davidson in every way, but how do these two ActuallyDo you want to measure up? Take a look at Kanye West’s height and see how it compares Davidson’s and the rest of Kim K’s former boyfriends and husbands.

Kanye West’s Height

(Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian may be one of the biggest stars of our time, but she’s actually only 5 feet 2 inches, which means it’s never been difficult for her to find a partner who towers over her, including her ex-husband Kanye West who only stands at 5 feet 8 inches

Kardashian and West had been close friends for many years, before they decided to make their relationship public in 2012. They were married in 2013 after being friends for years. They went on to have four children together—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021.

Pete Davidson’s Height

(Saturday Night Live / NBC).

In the wake of Kardashian’s divorce from West, she appeared on SNL where she shared a kiss during a sketch with comedian Pete Davidson. Their romance blossomed and they have been together ever since.

Since the couple came out publicly about their relationship, West has been less-than-thrilled by the coupling—and he’s been far from quiet about his opinion. He released a song in January 2022. “Easy”Where he raps “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” To add more fuel to the fire, the song’s controversial music video depicts Ye kidnapping, burying, and decapitating Davidson.

Based on that, it’s probably pretty upsetting for Kanye that Davidson is actually much taller than him. Pete Davidson is 6’3 inches tall, which is well above the average height.

Kris Humphries’ Height

(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

While Kim Kardashian’s 2011 marriage to NBA star Kris Humphries was heavily publicized and documented on Keeping up with the KardashiansAfter only 72 days of blissful marriage, reality star filed for divorce.

As a pro-basketball player, it’s no surprise that Humphries is on the taller side, however, Humphries’ height is above that of even a normal tall basketball star. He stands 6′ 9″, which is more than half a foot taller than his ex.

Gabriel Aubry’s Height

(Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)



If the name Gabriel Aubry sounds familiar, it’s probably because of his high-profile romance and break up with Halle Berry. The Canadian model became friends with Kardashian in 2010. Kardashian soon moved on with Kris Humphries, her future husband. Even so, Rumors have it that Halle Berry wasn’t too fond of the idea of Kardashian becoming her daughter’s step-mom.

Aubry stands at 6ft 2 inches. Kardashian was one foot shorter during their brief romance.

Miles Austin’s Height

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for SW

Kardashian had a brief, but long-lasting, relationship back in 2010 with Miles Austin of Dallas Cowboys. Their split occurred at the timeAccording to a source close by the pair, People, “There’s no huge reason except their distance apart.”

We believe the “distance” was because she couldn’t reach him all the way up there at 6 feet 2 inches.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Height

(Rena Schchild/ Shutterstock.com. Natursports/Shutterstock.com).

In April 2010, Kardashian reportedly met 6-foot-2 soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo at An event at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They were later together when Kardashian was visiting Madrid.

It seems that this was a brief affair. A few months later, Ronaldo was still with Irina Shayk, a supermodel who also dated West after Kardashian’s divorce announcement.

Reggie Bush

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

April 2007 seemed to kick off Kardashian’s long period of dating athletes when she fell for football player Reggie Bush, who stands at 6 feet tall. Bush was Kardashian’s boyfriend when Keeping up with the Kardashians first started.

Bush insists that their relationship was not destroyed by reality television’s pressures. There are no hard feelingsThe couple split in 2009. They split in 2009, and then briefly dated before they broke up again in 2010.

Nick Cannon

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

Kardashian dated Nick Cannon (6 feet tall) from late 2006 to early 2007 According to Cannon, their relationship didn’t last because Kardashian allegedly lied about himAbout the release of her famous sex tape. Cannon told The Daily Mail “… I still think she might have even had a part to play with [its release].”

Nick Lachey

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Current member of the boyband Love is blindNick Lachey, his co-host on The View, is well-known for the famous marriages he made to Jessica Simpson (and Vanessa Lachey). However, Lachey did have a brief romance with Kardashian in 2006, right after his split with Simpson. Lachey believes that Kardashian wasn’t exactly in their relationship for love, but instead, was using him To gain fame.

Lachey stands at 5′ 9″ tall.

Ray J

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com, Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)



Kardashian’s relationship with Ray J changed the trajectory of her entire life. The couple started dating in 2002 when Kardashian was the personal stylist to Ray J’s sister Brandy Norwood. In the same year, they recorded their famous sex tape. It was leaked in 2007, and launched Kardashian and her entire family into stardom.

After many years of dating, Ray J and her husband split in 2007. So, where does Ray J’s height fall in comparison to her other lovers? He’s on the shorter side, at only 5 feet 7 inches.

Damon Thomas

(Frazer Harrison / Getty Images).

Kardashian married Damon Thomas, a music producer before her every move was made public. Kardashian was just 19 when they got married in 2000. Thomas started their divorce in 2003. Kardashian claims that Thomas was controlling and physically abusive. The couple split in 2004. Thomas stands at 5′ 9″

It’s easy to assume that Kanye West is not happy about the fact that he’s so much shorter than Pete Davidson and many of Kim’s other exes. Kardashian has had periods of being with very tall men in her past, but the range of her heights throughout her entire dating history is quite varied. Hopefully, West can take comfort in that and remember that size doesn’t matter.