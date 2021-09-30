How tall is Donald Trump?

Every great mystery inevitably breeds a swarm of conspiracy theories, and the question of Donald Trump’s true height is no exception. The confusion seemed to start when a medical report released by White House doctor Ronny Jackson declared Trump to be the picture of health and a dashing 6 feet, 3 inches. But eagle-eyed internet sleuths were quick to point out that Trump’s driving license listed him as only 6 feet, 2 inches (as per The Guardian).

In rejecting the idea that Trump might have grown an inch because of his presidency, social media users began digging up photos of Trump with celebrities who were similar in height. “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn tweeted a picture of Trump next to confirmed 6 feet, 3 incher Alex Rodriguez, in which the latter looks considerably taller. The photo shows Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama at 6 feet, 1 inches.

Unlike most internet conspiracies, the hilariously dubbed “Girther” movement does seem to have some actual evidence supporting their claims. Why would Trump or anyone lie about their height? Find out more.