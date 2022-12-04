How Stephen Baldwin and Billy Don’t Get Along

Relationships were tested during the 2016 election for everyone — including the Baldwin brothers. The election was particularly hard on Stephen Baldwin and Billy Baldwin.

Stephen used Twitter to reiterate his support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party ahead of the 2016 elections. “If my father were alive today (a veteran) He would be ashamed and disgusted of media biased and manipulation by people like Anderson Cooper,” Stephen TweetAt the time. Stephen tweeted his support of Trump, as the Baldwin’s youngest brother is reputed to have been one the first celebs to endorse Trump in 2015. Variety. “I think he really wants what’s best for everybody,” Stephen made these remarks about Trump. “Unfortunately, he’s jammed into a presidency that may be the most difficult four years for any president almost ever to figure out how to bring people together.”

Stephen said that his brother and he were in a bad relationship because of his political views. “quite tense.” Following Stephen’s tweet response, Billy expressed tension with his family. “If our father were alive today… he’d smack you in the side of the head for supporting Donald Trump,” Billy tweeted. Although Stephen seems to have not responded to the criticism from his brother Stephen, Billy’s issues with Stephen’s political views extend beyond differences in politics.