How Singapore’s Famous Hawker Creates Cheap Meals in an Expensive City

Changi Village is one of eastern Singapore’s most famous food spots.





Changi Village in Singapore.



Marielle Descalsota/Insider







I grew up in a neighborhood in eastern Singapore, and the seaside enclave of Changi Village has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

My favorite part of this experience is the food. From Thai to Chinese to Indian fares, the area is home to a wide range of cafes, bars, hawker centers, and restaurants.

Changi Village’s current infrastructure — comprising four-story residential buildings and eateries — was built in the late 1970s to early 1980s. The area was initially developed as a military base for the British Army, according to government microsite Singapore Infopedia.