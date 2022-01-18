How Serious is a Collapsed Lung?

Although rare, a collapsed lungs can be very serious. Sometimes, it can be fatal. If you have symptoms of a collapsed lungs (via), it is important to get immediate medical attention. Medical News Today). Your doctor will perform a physical examination and examine your symptoms to diagnose you. To check for pneumothorax signs, your doctor may order CT scans or X-rays of your chest. The severity of your problem will dictate the exact treatment.

The treatment for a collapsed lungs can include removing excess air from the pleural spaces, supplemental oxygen, and even surgery. Depending on the extent of damage, some people heal quickly while others require immediate medical attention. People with existing lung conditions are more at risk for complications and death. Emergency medical care should be sought if you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing sharp pains in your chest.