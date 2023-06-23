How Secret Invasion’s new faces Soren, Gravik and Sonya fit into MCU

Secret Invasion welcomes a host of new characters into the MCU but who exactly are Soren, Gravik and Sonya after featuring in episode 1?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion episode 1*

Unlike the main films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney+ TV series are able to delve into the characters like never before thanks to their longer runtime.

That should come in handy in the latest arrival, Secret Invasion, as the gritty spy-thriller introduces several key new characters, most notably Gravik and Sonya Falsworth while the Skrull Soren also gets an important mention.

Who is Soren in Secret Invasion and what happened to her?

Soren is a Skrull and the wife of Talos and mother of Emilia Clarke’s G’iah.

She first appeared in the film Captain Marvel as she and other Skrull refugees hid aboard Dr Lawson’s laboratory that was cloaked in Earth’s orbit.

Talos and Soren made their next appearance in a post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home as it was revealed they had been masquerading as Nick Fury and Maria Hill during Peter Parker’s encounter with Mysterio.

In the years since then, however, Soren was killed in an attack by Gravik, a member of the extremist Skrull Council and the main villain of Secret Invasion.

Understandably, Talos is still coming to terms with her death while G’iah is left questioning her part in the story after learning of her death.

Who is Gravik?

Gravik is yet another Skrull in Secret Invasion but unlike Talos, he is a dangerous villain as he leads a group of extremist Skrulls.

Similar to the Flag Smashers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, the Council have been left despondent with humanity’s leaders after Nick Fury and Captain Marvel promised they would help them to find a new home, something that has still not happened 30 years on.

As a result, Gravik and his followers are beginning a secret invasion of Earth as they hope to claim the planet as their own.

Who is Sonya Falsworth?

Played by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman, Sonya Falsworth is a special agent working for MI6, the British secret service.

Much like Fury herself, Sonya keeps her cards incredibly close to her chest as she aims to give nothing away to any potential foe.

Upon their first meeting in Secret Invasion, it’s clear that Sonya and Fury have history after working together in the past but whether they’ll remain allies as the double-crossing series progresses remains to be seen.

Secret Invasion is available to stream now on Disney+ after premiering on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

