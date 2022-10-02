How ‘Saturday Night Live’Largest Cast Turnover in Years

Saturday Night Live’sThe season 48 opening was all about change.

The new logo was introduced by the show, which had a retro feel that was its first change in eight years. It also featured a cast that was more representative of classic seasons rather than recent, over-inflated pandemic years.

The departures of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat and Aristotle Athari has led to one of the series biggest transitions for the NBC show in over 20 years.

But the move means that there are now more opportunities for the newer faces, which includes fresh faces Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

James Austin Johnson, who joined last season and once again played Donald Trump in tonight’s cold open, got plenty of screen time as did Punkie Johnson, who joined in season 46 and was promoted this year, alongside Andrew Dismukes, who starred in the cold open alongside host Miles Teller, from featured player to repertory status.

James Austin Johnson appeared on Weekend Update for the first time and Punkie Johnson was in most of the major sketches this evening, including a spoof of Nicole Kidman’s AMC adverts and Caribbean Queens with Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner.

The latter’s promotion also means that it is only the second time in SNLHistory records that there were two Black women in the main cast of season 42 with Leslie Jones, Sasheer Zmata.

There was also more space as Cecily Strong was once again missing for the opening episode, and likely a few more, as she is in LA for her one woman show The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, which runs through October 23. Strong has now signed on to return to the show, making her the female cast member who has been on the show since 2012.

The meta cold open addressed the changes in a deft manner with Teller’s Peyton Manning saying that the show is in a “rebuilding’ year and commenting on the new faces and returners such as Bowen Yang – who was expected to “step up”This season.

The newbies had some big moments, especially Michael Longfellow. He was reminiscent of Pete Davidson when he appeared with Colin Jost on Weekend Update. Devon Walker was also in a few sketches.

It was also the premiere episode since season 45 in which the host, Kendrick, the musical guest, performed in a blue bedroom and a box. Also, the cast did away with face masks during end credits.

It is clear that change is in the air.