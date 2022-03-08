How Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider Feels Now About Co-Star Teresa Giudice Repeating That Massive Rumor About Her Husband

The final season of The Real Housewives of New JerseyAs we like to say in South, went to hell in handbasket. Teresa Giudice repeated a massive cheating rumor about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband – at Jackie Goldschneider’s husband’s own backyard birthday party – to everyone in attendance. Goldschneider was furious with her co-star at the time for spreading a flat-out lie. “lie,”However, in the latest season, they seem to be able to come up with a solution. Or are they? After the rumor was mentioned in recent episodes, reality star Giudice shares her thoughts on Giudice’s situation.

Specifically, Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan was accused of having a girlfriend on the side that he met at the gym. Although it was disproven for most of the time, Teresa Giudice used it to illustrate Season 12. The formerly incarcerated mother of four claimed that bringing up what only amounted to a rumor last year was somehow better than what Margaret Josephs did in exposing a real cheater in Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill. Goldschneider claimed to have lied about Entertainment Tonight that Giudice’s intent was essentially selfish, saying,

Teresa isn’t a bad person. I think she believes what she wants. She believes, especially when she is with Louie. [Ruelas], who is all about being reflective and being your best selves — and she knows that she did something very wrong last year. She doesn’t want him to think she’s a bad person. So she is trying to validate her actions last year.

Teresa Giudice clearly wanted to defend Jennifer Aydin, even though she felt marginalized by the group. However, given all the flak she had to overcome in the first place for the Goldschneider allegations, one would’ve thought she would let that sleeping dog lie, so to speak. Jackie Goldschneider is not entirely salty about the rumors. According to her,

This is her way of doing things. It is absurd. It doesn’t make sense to me, but it does make sense to me. Last year was the last year that I let go. Evan and me know our truth. The truth is that 90 percent of the planet knows it. However, it’s possible that there will be some people out there who think Evan has a girlfriend in the gym. That was something I had to let go. It doesn’t bother me anymore, so, I don’t think it matters. Whatever she believes, she can believe that she knew what she did.

I’m sensing a little bit of shade there… It would appear Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice are still on tenuous ground in the wake of the cheating rumors and their subsequent fight about using Gia in a cocaine analogy. Giudice’s friendship with Margaret Josephs is apparently also shaky, according to the longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey star. (Things got particularly intense between them in the latest episode concerning Louie Ruelas’ motives for being on the show in the first place.)

Teasers suggest that things will escalate from now on. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to actual blows like it has in the past. Keep watching for new episodes. The Real Housewives of New JerseyBravo Tuesdays at 9pm ET