How Playing in the Sand Can be Dangerous to a Dog

When a dog consumes excessive sand it can cause a blockage that is painful in its intestines. We are now heading into the busy summer holiday beach weekend.veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber warns sand is commonly consumed.

“Most dogs don’t want to chomp on sand and eat it but they will pick it up when chasing the ball, chasing the frisbee or running on the beach, or picking up something along the shore. They’re ultimately going to ingest sand,” he tells Inside Edition.

A serious sand impurity can result in stomach pain and nausea.

“It can cause a blockage, it doesn’t pass easily,” he says. “When it gets wet, it gets very heavy, like a sandcastle and just sits there… if it makes its way into stomach and intestine, [it] can cause a blockage.”

Werber advises that you should always wipe any sand away from your dog’s toys when playing at the beach. Also, be sure to check your dog’s mouth and jowls, and brush all the sand away from their faces so they don’t lick it and ingest it.

Be mindful of temperature as well when you’re heading out to the beach with your dog. Werber advises to take your dog home if you feel the sand burning on your feet.