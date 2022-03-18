How Pete Souza and Ronny Jackson Became Public Foes

Mr. Souza’s strategy is not popular among many of his former colleagues, some of whom said they shared Mr. Souza’s outrage over Mr. Jackson’s political shift, but preferred to keep quiet about it.

Mr. Jackson, a freshman congressman in the minority, does not have a large profile on Capitol Hill. He left the West Wing in 2018 after rising from Mr. Trump’s physician to his unlikely pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He was forced to withdraw his name from consideration amid allegations related to his professional conduct. Instead, he ran for Congress, and with the help of Mr. Trump’s own former campaign managers, Bill Stepien and Justin R. Clark, won his seat in a crowded primary by emphasizing his close relationship to Mr. Trump.

Despite his junior status in Congress, Mr. Jackson is now a regular on Fox News, where throughout the pandemic he has contradicted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and stated that wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus should be a personal choice.

Mostly, though, he has tried to distinguish himself by beating the drum about Mr. Biden’s mental state, claiming in Trumpian terms that “something’s going on here,” demanding the president take a cognitive test and insinuating that he has dementia.

It has been a depressing turn of events for many former Obama White House officials, who said they had always assumed Mr. Jackson was a Republican but had never regarded him as a partisan, much less a ruthless one. They liked Mr. Jackson and trusted him because he was gracious, even going out of his way to help relatives of staff members, several said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe internal interactions. (One former official recalled Mr. Jackson personally checking in on the father of a midlevel staff member who had suffered a heart attack.)

His unsubstantiated claims about Mr. Biden’s mental acuity have also raised questions among medical ethics experts.