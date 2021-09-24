How Olivia Munn Got Involved In Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud

After Aaron Rodgers’ family went public with their spat, it was reported that Olivia Munn was the one who had driven a wedge between her boyfriend and his family. His family was reported to be suspicious of the actor. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2017. “That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.” Later that month, Munn liked comments on Instagram from fans who thanked her for supporting Rodgers while his family aired their grievances, per Terez Owens.

A source also denied that Olivia was responsible for the beef. “Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” the source told People in January 2017. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue,” they added.

Amidst the public family feuding, Rodgers and Munn broke up a few months later in April 2017, per People. The two men were reported to be on friendly terms. The Green Bay Packers star spoke out about how difficult it was to get media coverage for their relationship. “When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult,” told ESPN in August 2017.