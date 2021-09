Chad Michael Murray was 21 when he started playing Lucas Scott, a 16-year-old junior in high school.

The series moved four years ahead during the fifth season, making Lucas 22 years old. Murray was 26 when the episode aired.

The seventh season saw him leave the show, jumping ahead 14 months. Murray briefly returned to the show for the ninth season.

Murray is married to fellow actor Sarah Roemer with whom he shares two kids.