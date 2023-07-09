How old is The Nun 2, and where does it fit in the Conjuring timeline?

Katelyn Rose Downey, who made her acting debut in last year’s “The Princess,” will play a girl named Sophie and appears in the trailer exploring a dusty and cluttered attic with a flashlight. Storm Reid, a new novitiate for “The Nun 2”, will join the franchise. Viewers may recognize Reid as Gia Bennett from “Euphoria” or from her guest appearance as Riley in Episode 7 of “The Last of Us.” In an interview, Entertainment WeeklyMichael Chaves has compared Reid’s character with Taissa’s in the original “The Nun” and informed fans of what to expect from her.

He explained that she was a nun-in-training and debating if she would take vows. She’s in a pivotal moment of her life and Irene pulls her along on the journey.

Chaves also had strong words of praise for Bonnie Aarons and her ability to slide in and out of the demonic persona she embodies so well — at least when the cameras are rolling. “Bonnie’s incredible,” said he. She’s easy to get along with, has a great sense of humor, is able to turn the volume up, and knows how scary it can be. “It’s like she doesn’t always have this dark persona. She isn’t the Method Nun.”