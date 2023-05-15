How old is The Mother’s Zoe actress?

Lucy Paez stars as Zoe in the new Netflix film, The Mother, but what do we know about the up-and-coming actress – from her age and social media to previous roles?

Netflix has become an excellent proving ground for rising stars to hone their craft as it has given opportunities to countless up-and-coming actors in recent years.

That’s the case once again in the Jennifer Lopez-starring movie, The Mother, which sees newcomer Luzy Paez appear in the role of Zoe.

Zoe in The Mother

Zoe is the daughter of the titular Mother in the film and finds herself at the heart of the thriller’s tense and explosive plot from the beginning after The Mother becomes pregnant after getting romantically involved with ex-SAS marine, Adrian Lovell, and an arms dealer named Hector Álvarez.

The pair turn on The Mother after she becomes an FBI informant once she learns that they’re involved in child trafficking.

Knowing that her daughter will never be safe, The Mother gives up Zoe and heads off to Alaska to live in solitude for the next 12 years.

That is until FBI Special Agent Cruise, who worked with The Mother years earlier, contacts her to inform her that Hector’s men have kidnapped Zoe as a means of luring the infamous assassin out of hiding.

The Mother and Cruise travel to Cuba to rescue Zoe but before they can get her to safety, they’re intercepted by Lovell, prompting The Mother to bring Zoe back to her Alaskan cabin where the pair team up to fight off Lovell and his men.

Meet actress Lucy Paez

Taking on the role of Zoe in The Mother is up-and-coming actress Lucy Paez.

The rising star was born on September 20, 2008, which makes Lucy Paez just 14 years of age as of The Mother’s release in May 2023.

While she may now live in the United States, Lucy was actually born in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, in the state of Nuevo León in Mexico.

Like most actors in the modern industry, Lucy is highly active on social media, most notably Instagram where she posts behind-the-scenes images from her work and personal life to a following of over 25,000 – which has grown considerably since The Mother’s release.

Previous roles explored

While Lucy Paez may star in a high-profile role in The Mother, it’s actually just her fourth professional acting credit.

Lucy’s first acting appearance came back in 2018 when she appeared in the film Silencio alongside Lord Of The Rings veteran John Noble, Sherlock’s Rupert Graves and Melina Matthews.

Since then, Lucy has appeared in the movies Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar and The Exorcism Of Carmen Farias, both of which were released in 2021.

With some big-name projects on her acting CV already, we’re sure that Lucy Paez will be back on our screens again before too long.

The Mother is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on Friday, May 12, 2023.