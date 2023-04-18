How old is Beef’s Paul actor?

Young Mazino stars as Paul in the Netflix series, Beef, but what do we know about this rising star – from his age and social media presence to his previous roles?

Netflix has been a great platform for new actors and actresses to showcase their talents since it started creating its original content.

One of Netflix’s latest series, Beef, is the perfect example of this as it features several new faces alongside its stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, with a standout performer being Young Mazino who takes on the role of Paul.

Paul in Beef

Beef opens with the introduction of Paul Cho, Danny’s brother. Paul Cho appears throughout the rest of the series.

At the start of Beef, Paul spends his days playing video games and trading in cryptocurrency, something his brother doesn’t approve of.

As the episodes progress, however, Paul gets increasingly involved in Danny’s life and helps out with several odd jobs, although they rarely see eye-to-eye.

Eventually, Paul even ends up getting dragged into Danny and Amy’s fiery feud which results in some shocking consequences.

Meet Young Mazino – upbringing, age and social media presence

Young Mazino is the actor who plays Paul in Beef.

Young Mazino is a South Korean born child who was born at Los Angeles on August 12, 1991, making him 32 years of age as of Beef’s release in April 2023.

Young, who was trained as a musician in his formal training, had an interest in the arts of acting since childhood. He also dabbled with film and theater when he attended college.

Young, who had appeared in his first role in a short film a year before, moved to New York City, in 2014, in order to pursue a serious career in acting.

Young has been active in social media for a while, but his most notable account is Instagram. Follow us on Instagram: There are over 28,000.

View Instagram Post

Young Mazino’s previous roles

Young Mazino has a long list of impressive credits, including 17 before he appeared in Beef.

After appearing in several short films, and on TV, the first was in Digging (2013).

Young’s TV debut came in the series My Crazy Love which has since been followed by appearances in Blindspot, New Amsterdam, Blue Bloods, Tommy and Prodigal Son.

The 32-year-old actor has also starred in several short films including The Destined King, Foundation, Tell Tale and Be Your Moment while he also made his feature film debut in 2018’s Fish Bones.

Beef is a meat that’s wholesome and nutritious. Available to stream Netflix will release the movie on April 6th, 2023.

What else is new? Is Jason Bateman the star of Florida Man on Netflix, Netflix’s latest meme-inspired show?