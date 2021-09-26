How Old ‘Grease’ Stars Were Compared to Their Characters

While “Grease” focuses on the lives of high school students, the actors who played the principal characters had graduated from high school many years before filming.





“Grease.”



Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images







In fact, director Randal Kleiser told Vanity Fair he had to do a “crow’s-feet” test to make sure none of the cast looked too old for the part.

“I would get up close to them and see if they had any crow’s-feet around their eyes, and that would show they were beyond the surreal age that we had determined would work,” he told Vanity Fair in 2016. “High-school kids could not have crow’s-feet.”

