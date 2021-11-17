How Often You Really Need To Get A Colonoscopy

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a steep decline in cancer screenings, and doctors saw a surge in more advanced cancer cases. For colon cancer, in particular, colonoscopies not only detect cancer in early stages but help prevent polyps and precancerous growths from turning into cancer (via The American Journal of Gastroenterology). This is especially important for those with a high risk of colon/colorectal cancer. Not only is the risk of developing cancer higher, but cancer may develop faster than it would in an average-risk person (1-2 years, versus 10 years), according to the Cleveland Clinic.

As a result, screenings shouldn’t just start at a younger age, but they should be conducted more frequently. Some high-risk individuals begin colonoscopy screenings as early as 20 and get them every 1-2 years. High-risk populations include those with a strong family history of colon/colorectal cancer or polyps, those who have had colorectal/colon cancer before, those with inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and those with hereditary cancer predispositions, like Lynch Syndrome (via American Cancer Society). If any of these factors apply to you, speak with a gastroenterologist or oncology specialist as soon as possible to determine when and how often to get colonoscopies.