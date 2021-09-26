How much is Dog the Bounty Hunter worth?

DOG The Bounty Hunter may have left his home at the age of 15 and had a stint in prison, but he’s turned his fortunes around.

The reality television star has earned his riches as the titular star of his A&E TV reality TV show.

2 Dog the Bounty Hunter has a reported $6million net worth Image Credits: Breaking Through News

Dog – whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman – has a reported net worth of $6million.

His show Dog the Bounty Hunter debuted on A&E in 2004.

It detailed Dog and his partners catching criminals and bail jumpers, running for eight seasons before being canceled in 2012 when racist recordings of Dog emerged.

He returned to the small screen in Dog and Beth: On the Hunt in 2013.

It ran for three seasons and was canceled in 2016.

In 2019, a spin-off featuring Dog and Beth, Dog’s Most Wanted, aired for one season.

Dog has authored two books, including his 2007 autobiography You Can Run but You Can’t Hide, which debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

He first came to prominence in June 2003 when he captured Max Factor cosmetics heir Andrew Luster.

Luster had been accused of drugging and raping numerous women and had fled the country in the middle of his trial.

The A&E star has been married six times and is a father to 12 children. Dog’s first marriage was with La Fonda Sue Darnell, with whom he has two children, Duane Lee II and Leland Blane. The two tied the knot in Pampa, Texas, in April 1972 and remained married until 1977

La Fonda filed for divorced Chapman after he was convicted of first-degree murder and was granted custody of Duane Lee and Lelan.

Chapman’s second marriage was to Ann Tegnell, with whom he has three children, Zebadiah, Wesley and James Robert.

The two divorced sometime after Wesley’s birth in 1980.

His third marriage was to Lyssa Rae “Big Lyssa” Brittain in 1982.

Chapman and Brittain have three children together, Barbara Katie, Tucker Dee and Lyssa Rae.

Dog and Brittain divorced in November 1991.

2 Dog has been married six times and is a father to 12 children

From 1992 to 2002, Chapman was married to Tawny Marie. The two had no children together.

His fifth marriage came in 2006 to Alice Elizabeth “Beth” Barmore. They had two children together, Bonnie Joanne and Garry. Beth tragically passed away in 2019 after a long cancer battle. He’s now dating Francie Frane, whom he wedded on September 2, 2021.

In 1976, Chapman was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to five years in a Texas prison.

He had been waiting in a getaway car while his friend shot and killed Jerry Oliver, 69, in a struggle during a deal to buy cannabis.

Chapman served 18 months at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas.