How much do celebrities get paid to dance with the stars?

Considering how dancing is a strenuous activity and the amount of time and effort it takes to rehearse a single performance alone, “Dancing with the Stars” contestants get compensated for their hard work putting on a show. According to a 2019 Variety article, contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period prior to the season premiere and the first two weeks the show goes on air. To convince people to sign up, Season 30 has 15 contestants.

Of course, it doesn’t end here. The earning potential of contestants increases the longer they are on DWTS. They earn more money if they reach week three or beyond. It’s unclear how much the additional pay is today, but a Gawker post from 2010 states that it’s $10,000 each for the next two episodes, $20,000 for another two episodes, $30,000 for weeks 7 and 8, and then $50,000 if they reach the final episodes.