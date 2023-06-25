How much are Daniel Caesar’s 2023 tour tickets? Dates and information about the presale for Daniel Caesar’s 2023 tour revealed

Daniel Caesar recently announced the Superpower tour’s dates for North America and Canada and fans are already wondering about the presale and how much his tickets cost.

Daniel Caesar, a Canadian singer will embark on a worldwide tour in 2023. The dates of the Asia leg had been announced by the musician.

The dates for the North American and Canadian shows have been released.

The 28-year-old singer recently released his 2023 album Never Enough which features hit tracks like Toronto 2014, Buyer’s Remorse, Unstoppable, Homiesexual, and more.

Daniel Caesar’s Superpower tour’s presale explored

Daniel’s North America and Canada tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16. Fans who want to purchase tickets in advance can take part in the pre-sale.

Fans have a variety of presale choices, which all begin on the dates to come. Here’s a list of all of them with timings.

How much are Daniel Caesar’s world tour tickets?

For those who don’t wish to wait, they can visit websites like Seat Geek Vivid Seats StubHub Ticketsmarter.

As of the date this article was written, tickets were still available. You can start by Seat Geek has a starting price of just $127. Vivid Seats also start low. Price: The price can range from $127 to as much as $1,000.

On Stubhuub they offer a Starting price On Ticketsmarter they are $138. Ticketsmarter offers them for $138. Prices are listed below $129.

Daniel’s North America shows will also feature special guests Charlotte Day Wilson, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flying Lotus, Montell Fish, Moses Sumney, Omar Apollo, and Orion Sun.

North America tour dates