How ‘Memory Box’ Director Turned Teenage Notebooks into a Movie

Memory Box is the story of a young girl from Montreal who discovers the contents of a box containing notebooks, audio cassettes and photos that her mother made during civil war in Lebanon in the 1980s. Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige, who also work as visual and video artists, used Hadjithomas’ real notebooks from that time to inspire the story; many of those notebooks appear in the film, along with photographs taken by Joreige. The film is Lebanon’s Oscar entry.

The opening credit states that your movie was loosely adapted to real events. What did you do?

JOANA HADJITHOMAS It is fiction. It’s not the story of my life or my parents or anything like that. But it is based on notebooks that I wrote to my best friend in the ’80s. She was forced to flee Lebanon in order to be able to move to Paris, where she survived the civil war. We promised that we would write daily to one another. For six years, we continued to do so. We made tapes, and we sent pictures. Then we lost contact for over 25 years. We met up again and it turned out to be very odd because I kept everything while she had everything. We exchanged them and now I have this weird personal archive. Kahlil and I thought it would be interesting to do something with them, but we didn’t really know what we would do.

KHALIL JOREIGE Our daughter is interested in the mother’s notebooks. After she had read the notebooks, she realized that Joana’s words were not exactly what she was saying. And we thought, maybe it was not a very good idea that our daughter, a teenage growing girl…

HADJITHOMAS … would read them. We liked the concept of a teenage girl reading books and thinking about her mom as a teenager, far away from any country or situation.

What was your process for creating the story to go along with this premise?

HADJITHOMAS We came up with the concept of a girl who reads the secrets of her mother’s past. This seems universal. For the first time we collaborated with a script writer. We felt we needed some distance — we needed someone who’d never been to Beirut and didn’t know anything about the civil war.

JOREIGE The process of obtaining this extraordinary archive was very lengthy. We are also artists, and there was the possibility of turning this into an art project, but we suddenly realized how different the daily writing was from what was left in Joana’s memory and what she told us.

HADJITHOMAS One of the motivations was because we are artists and filmmakers, and we feel that those worlds don’t communicate a lot. It was a challenge to make a film that is both accessible and allows for artistic experimentation.

The film is both accessible and adventurous. It was difficult to achieve this blend.

HADJITHOMAS It was. It was a great opportunity to discuss transmission and how we can leave behind the past.

JOREIGE We were able to distribute the film in many countries around the world and noticed that this tale of transmission is something people can pass on across generations. People consider this their story — we heard that a lot. It was quite different for Lebanese. We suddenly noticed that while we were going through our pasts we were simultaneously dealing with the present. We would often wonder what it was like to be in the editing room. “Is this present or past? Is the past echoing our present?” During editing, new ideas emerged.

HADJITHOMAS We had an extremely close relationship while we were filming the film. This was because we were doing an artistic project that related to archaeology. We had the feeling that we were digging into the past. But also the cycle of regeneration and catastrophe you can see in geology. The story started to become a palimpsest in our minds — an accumulation of stories and details and moments and music that gives you this impression of reconnecting with something from your past.

