How Meghan And Harry Were Treated By The Royal Family Has Fans Fuming All Over Again

Shortly after it was announced that Prince Andrew had reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, people started sharing complaints on how his media treatment fared against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to many fans, the way the British media treated the two parties reveals a major double standard.

“Your regular reminder that Harry and Meghan got excommunicated from the Royal Family for eating avocados and asking politely not to be racially abused,” one fan tweeted, referring to a 2019 report that Meghan’s favorite fruit is “fuelling human rights abuses, drought and murder.” Another fan underscored how Andrew got all the help he can get, yet the couple was set aside. “The Queen paid off Andrew’s victim after he visited rape island and she sent her grandson into exile for marrying a black woman,” they said. “I’m still waiting for the media to give Prince Andrew the same energy they give Meghan and Harry,” another fan shared.

Meghan and Harry have since revealed that the treatment affected their mental health. “This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically I am concerned for my mental welfare,” Meghan told Oprah in 2020 of her attempts to get assistance from The Firm. Even when they moved across the pond, the couple would still be subjected to sharp criticism from the likes of Piers Morgan. With many pointing out the hypocrisy, only time will tell if the media and the palace will ever change their tune.