How Marg Helgenberger was Returned as Catherine Willows

After a decade-long absence from the world of yellow tape and bloody corpses, Marg Helgenberger reprised her role as Catherine Willows Thursday on CBS’ CSI: Vegas. It seems her character’s so-called “retirement” — which involved serving on the board of the Eclipse hotel and mentoring young women in forensic science — wasn’t that fulfilling, so the episode began with her asking Maxine (Paula Newsome) for her old gig back.

There were some job opportunities, as Gil (William Petersen), and Sara (Jorjafox) were not replaced at the end last season. The Grissoms currently live on a boat in Arctic Circle, but Petersen signed only for one year. CSI: VegasFox decided to not return for the second season.

“The job is in my blood,”Maxine is told by Catherine.

Catherine immediately begins work on a “sex dungeon”A dominatrix was murdered in this location Very bloody. Catherine says things like “molecular map making” to show Joshua (Matt Lauria) that she’s still got it, but remains suspiciously quiet when he asks about her surprise return to the investigation unit. Catherine then gets a call and scurries off to some crowded area, where she thinks she sees a woman named Grace but can’t seem to catch her.

Maxine discovers that Catherine is back in the yellow tape because of another reason. Grace, a former dancer, was studying to become a CSI and part-time at Eclipse. Three weeks ago, Grace disappeared and no one at her hotel seemed to be concerned. Catherine suspects that the hotel is covering up the incident, but why? Who is it?

The episode ends with the sight of someone — Grace, perhaps? — lying in a sandy grave.

Helgenberger stated earlier this month that she would not return to the United States until after she had committed to it. CSIShe “wanted to make sure there was a reason Catherine would come back to the job.”

“It’s a tough gig. Why would Catherine, at this age, come back?” said Helgenberger. “That was important to me. I had several conversations with [showrunner] Jason Tracey about that. I really want to get it right and we did.”

Helgenberger has signed a one-year contract to be back in the procedural. “I feel the respect toward me, I’m so grateful. It’s been a hell of a lot of fun working with everybody. The set is vastly different than the original set. I’m still discovering new rooms, in fact. Of course I miss some of the old gang but I got over that pretty quickly because everybody has been so welcoming and gracious.”

CSI: Vegas is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Executive producers are Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz (initial episode only) and Cindy Chvatal.