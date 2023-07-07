How many Threads users are there?

Recently, THREADS, a text-based app for social media was released.

How many people use it? Here’s everything to know about the Meta-owned app.

1 New social media application “Threads”, which has attracted a large number of followers, is gaining popularity.

What are threads?

Meta’s Threads app is described to be a “text-based conversation app” according to Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Mark Zuckerberg’s so-called “Twitter-killer” app launched this week.

Last month, Meta chief product officer Chris Cox told employees at an all-hands meeting that Threads would operate as a “sanely run” alternative to Twitter.

Meta reportedly developed the idea of Threads between November 2022 and December 2022.

In January, the work on this project started.

Threads officially launched in over 100 countries on July 5, 2013.

What is Instagram?

Threads is a subset of Instagram. Only Insta-users can open an account.

The maximum character limit is 500. Users can also post links and videos up to 5 minutes long, and pictures.

You can import your friends and profile from Instagram.

Early users have expressed frustration at the inability to delete their Instagram accounts when deleting their Threads profiles.

And although the app is linked to Instagram, it offers Twitter-like microblogging.

Direct messages can be sent to users who follow another account, or repost, and they can also send direct messages.

They can also choose to “block” certain words from appearing in their feeds.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow,” the app’s description reads.

How many people downloaded Threads in total?

Threads has already reached 30 million users as of yesterday.

According to Reuters, Threads, the free version of the app, was the most popular in both the UK and US yesterday.

In the next few days, millions of people are expected to download this app.

It easily outstripped ChatGPT, the chatbot, which was downloaded one million times within its first five days, according to OpenAI, ChatGPT’s maker.

And Threads is on a pace to exceed 100 million users within two months, a feat achieved only by ChatGPT, according to the analytics firm Similarweb.

Explaining the thought process behind the Threads app, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted in a post, “There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion people on it.

Twitter has the chance to achieve this, but they haven’t. “Hopefully, we’ll.”