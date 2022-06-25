How Many No. 1 Singles Has Billie Eilish Had On The Billboard Hot 100?

One thing’s for certain: Billie Eilish dominates in her genre. In February 2021, Billboard shared that Eilish had broken the record for the most No. 1s among solo artists on their Alternative Airplay chart. When it comes to the Hot 100, however, the competition is a lot more fierce. Billboard’s famous ranking sees how songs of all genres measure up. So far, an Eilish tune has only reached the top of Billboard’s list once, and it stayed there for just one week.

Of course, this remains an incredibly impressive feat, especially when you consider who she was up against. According to Insider’s recap of 2019’s most popular songs, Eilish’s “Bad Guy” disrupted Lil Nas X’s No. 1 hit, “Old Town Road.” The rap-country hit had reached the top spot in April, replaced only by the remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which remained there for a stunning 19 weeks, according to Billboard.

The fact that “Bad Guy” was able to end the reign of the famous duo is nothing to sneeze at. Per Insider, her time was only cut short by another popular pairing: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ “Señorita.”

