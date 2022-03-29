How Many Grandchildren Does Dan Rather have?

For over half a century, Dan Rather has been a leading voice in journalism — both literally and metaphorically — as the longtime “CBS Evening News”From 1981 to 2006, anchor Although now a nonagenarian, age hasn’t stopped him from still embarking on work now and again. A book was published by Rather in 2020His own series is called “The Big Interview with Dan Rather,”He continues to keep his followers informed about current events via various social media channels. The legendary journalist also found time for his family outside of the newsroom.

Rather has been married to his wife Jean Goebel for over 60 years, and it’s no secret that her support has been tremendous in his career. He told the world in May 2020. Closer WeeklyJust how much this support meant to you. “…I don’t think there’s any secret about it. You have to work at it, and having two wonderful children has helped. Mostly thanks to Jean, they have grown into very good adults … But I never take it for granted. I’m still working at it. Because if for any reason Jean left me, I wouldn’t be worth a damn.” Per the outlet, Rather and Goebel’s children, Robin and Danjack, went on to great successes as well and are parents too.