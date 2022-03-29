For over half a century, Dan Rather has been a leading voice in journalism — both literally and metaphorically — as the longtime “CBS Evening News”From 1981 to 2006, anchor Although now a nonagenarian, age hasn’t stopped him from still embarking on work now and again. A book was published by Rather in 2020His own series is called “The Big Interview with Dan Rather,”He continues to keep his followers informed about current events via various social media channels. The legendary journalist also found time for his family outside of the newsroom.
Rather has been married to his wife Jean Goebel for over 60 years, and it’s no secret that her support has been tremendous in his career. He told the world in May 2020. Closer WeeklyJust how much this support meant to you. “…I don’t think there’s any secret about it. You have to work at it, and having two wonderful children has helped. Mostly thanks to Jean, they have grown into very good adults … But I never take it for granted. I’m still working at it. Because if for any reason Jean left me, I wouldn’t be worth a damn.” Per the outlet, Rather and Goebel’s children, Robin and Danjack, went on to great successes as well and are parents too.
Dan Rather is a proud grandpa
Dan Rather admires his grandsons. He is a great grandfather, regardless of his age. Celebrate graduationOr Participating at SXSW togetherRather is an integral part his grandsons’ lives. His grandkids are Martin (Andy) Rather and Andrew (Andy). Although he doesn’t have any great-grandchildren yet, he shared that he has two grandkids. Grand MagazineHe said that he hoped he would one day. “I’m hoping to live long enough to see my great-grandchildren but you know I’m at the age where I don’t even buy green bananas,”He spoke to the outlet. “We’ll see how that goes.”
It was more than that. Closer WeeklyIn 2020, Andy’s grandson was in Nepal to complete public service work as a college break. Meanwhile, Martin studied at Harvard Law School. after having done his own share of journalism work — following in his grandfather’s footsteps. Martin’s MuckRackProfil, he has even His grandfather co-wrote the work. Some of his work can be seen in outlets like MSNBC, Gotham Gazette and New York Daily News. The also created the “The Underreported” series.
Grandfather and grandchild launched a scholastic award together
Martin Rather, a Rice University student, and Dan Rather, his grandfather, created an education prize to support Texas education improvements. They began giving $10,000 awards in 2016 “a student, teacher, community organization or administrator in Texas that provides the best idea to improve Texas Education,”Per the University of Texas at Austin. Rather, they told the Texas StandardHe will be Texan in 2020 and care deeply about Texas’ educational system.
“As a product of Texas public schools, it grieves me every year when the ranking of public schools in the nation come out,”He spoke to the outlet. “In some recent years, Texas has been as bad as 39th, or even worse, in the 40s.”Before the prize was officially announced, Rather shared his story. TIME2015: Texans were not made to be in 2015. “39th in anything,”Referring to the state’s education system ranking. According to the University of Texas at Austin. The 2022 prize was given to Christopher J. Kazanjian of El Paso Community College’s Kidz n’ coaches.