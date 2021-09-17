How many episodes of Channel 4’s Help are there – and how to catch up if you missed it

Channel 4’s new drama, Help, featuring Award-Winning actress Jodie Comer, premiered on September, 16, evening, after a highly anticipated wait.

Jack Thorne, a critically-acclaimed writer who was also involved in the fantasy drama His Dark Materials, wrote the moving series.

Help is the story of Sarah, a young worker who lives in Bright Sky Homes in Liverpool. Tony, her patient, is played by Stephen Graham.

Tony is 47-year-old and suffers from Young Onset Alzheimer’s which causes periods of both confusion and violent outburst.







As other care home workers struggle with Tony’s harsh symptoms, Sarah forms a special bond with him instead.

Nevertheless, she is put to the test in “in horrific circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.”

How many episodes of Help on Channel 4 are there?

As Help is a “one-off episode series”, this means that there is only one episode. The episode aired last night, on September 16th, as a feature film for two hours.







Jack Thorne admitted during an interview with Pilot TV that he had hoped to bring awareness towards care home workers and patients and what they went through at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “One of the things telly does really well is it brings you into a situation, and asks you to question it.

“And I think serious questions need to be asked about what sort of social care we want.







“We’ve got a population getting older. We’ve got a lot of vulnerable people. We do not value our care system — and this pandemic proved it.”

How to watch it if you missed it

Jack Thorne may have never written Help if George Faber, who runs The Forge, the TV company who made this show, had not brought the tragedies occurring in care homes during the pandemic to Jack’s attention.

“I didn’t really want to write a Covid drama,” Jack said. “But then the more stuff I read, the more important it seemed to be,” He added.

Help is available for streaming on Channel 4’s All4 platform. The total run time includes adverts is just over 2 hours.