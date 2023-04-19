What is the total number of episodes in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once And Always?

If you grew up on a diet of Fox Kids then it’s safe to say that the most nostalgic experience in store for this year is destined to be Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once And Always.

Haim Saban and Shuki Levy created the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers superhero show in 1993. Since then, it has become a beloved relic of 90s kids who look back fondly on this series.

Its audience, and the actors who played it have all grown up. However, who’s to say that we can’t enjoy a return to this iconic childhood staple?

Fortunately, they reprised their roles on a Netflix new project. But how many episodes is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once And Always made up of?

How many episodes are there in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Once And Always?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once And Always is made up of just one episode, as it’s actually billed as a TV special and not a series. The episode is a little longer than a feature film, clocking in at 55 minutes.

It was released on Netflix on Wednesday, April 19th 2023, and is available exclusively on the platform; it can’t be streamed anywhere else.

Old school fans won’t want to miss it, especially with the special paying respect to both Jason David Frank (who played Tommy Oliver) and Thuy Trang (Trini Kwan) who passed away in 2022 and 2001 respectively.

Power Rangers fans react

It’s taken little time at all for Power Rangers fans and aficionados to react to the arrival of the Netflix special on Twitter.

Here are some of the most recent tweets.

‘This is much, much heavier’

Ron Wasserman recently gave a talk on the Power Rangers and their evolution. The following are some of the questions and answers that you may find helpful. Screenrant asked him if he ever revisited themes of certain characters.

“Other than the theme coming in melodically here and there, nothing was really revisited. There’s one two-second comedic thing that was definitely a throwback, and I used as much of the original sound [as] I could have, but it’s only two seconds, maybe three. The rest was new. The actors never really had their themes.”

Elaborating on this last point, he explained: “Rita had a theme, but that didn’t apply here. She has a new theme here, and the other characters that had them in the past didn’t apply here. The themes for Rita and other characters were also a little sillier back then. [and] A little lighter This is much, much heavier…”

Netflix has exclusively aired Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once And Always.

